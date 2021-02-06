Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new feature that will let you recover your recently deleted posts.

Instagram has added a new “Recently Deleted” folder to the app’s menu that temporarily stores posts after you remove them from your profile or archive.

The posts deleted from your Instagram account will be moved to a new ‘Recently Deleted’ folder for a short time. From there it can either be restored or permanently deleted.

The folder includes sections for photos, IGTV, Reels, and Stories posts.

Most of these will remain in the folder for up to 30 days, after which they’re gone forever. Stories stick around for up to 24 hours before they’re permanently removed, but you can still access them in your Stories archive.

How to recover recently deleted Instagram posts?

You can access your deleted content in the Instagram app by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted.

It may be noted that the ‘Recently Deleted’ folder and the ability to restore posts are rolling out in the latest app update, but may not be available to everyone yet.

