Instagram to introduce pop-up emojis akin to Facebook, Messenger

After Twitter, Instagram could soon release reactions for Instagram Direct Messages (DMs). The feature will let users send reactions on Instagram Messages similar to those currently available on Facebook’s Messenger app.

The feature was discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) who posted a demo of the same on her Twitter account.

Read More: Thousands of Instagram passwords leaked online

“Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages. Currently, “non-employees can only see the reaction” Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days,” Wong tweeted.

Wong further mentioned that although she had just made the discovery, the social media platform had been working on the feature since October 2019.

“Although it’s true that Instagram has recently started testing DM reactions internally with employees, Instagram has been working on it since late October 2019, about a week after I tweeted about Twitter working on DM Reactions,” Wong said.

Read More: Instagram tests direct messaging on web

Wong had earlier been able to reverse-engineer Twitter’s latest feature as well before it was released.

There has been no official update in terms of when the social media platform would be rolling out this feature.

Comments

comments