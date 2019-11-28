Institutions getting stronger, judiciary independent: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that institutions are getting stronger in Pakistan and are working within their constitutional limits, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the Envoys Conference on Africa hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, the premier said that the judiciary is independent in Pakistan, adding today’s verdict by the apex court was a special disappointment to external enemies of Pakistan.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا وزارت خارجہ میں سفیروں کی کانفرنس سے خطاب وزیراعظم عمران خان کا وزارت خارجہ میں سفیروں کی کانفرنس سے خطاب#ARYNews #PMImranKhan Posted by ARY News on Thursday, November 28, 2019

“BJP government was happy with the sit-ins, protest and current matter of COAS’ extension in Pakistan. They were hoping for an institutional clash in Pakistan, but today’s verdict has shattered their dreams,” said Khan.

Criticizing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) sit-in, the PM said Maulana Fazl’s sit-in has harmed the Kashmir cause. He added: “JUI-F’s Azadi March harmed Kashmir issue and it was celebrated like a victory in India.”

PM Imran said that for the first time in history the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has raised Kashmir issue effectively at all international forums.

The prime minister in a series of tweets today took shots at those vying for an institutional clash at the top level, Khan expressed his feeling saying how disappointed must the individuals be who wanted Pakistan to come to standstill and embroiled in infighting.

The tweet read: “Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilized by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within.”

Read more: Circulation summary of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension approved

Taking shots at both external and internal forces wanting to see the country disintegrate and cripple beneath the weight of case and its contents, Khan added that those that don’t have any stake in the country and its affairs wanted to see chaos and anarchy.

Comments

comments