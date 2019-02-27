No intention of escalation, but fully ready if forced: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday said Pakistan had no intention of escalation, but was all ready to do so if forced into that paradigm, ARY News reported.

“We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight,” said the FO in a statement.

Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after the former once again violated the Line of Control (LoC) in two days.

The FO said the PAF on Wednesday undertook strikes across the LoC from India within Pakistani airspace. This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence, the office clarified.

“Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence,” it added.

The Foreign Office said for the last few years, India had been trying to establish what they call “a new normal” a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wished on a given day.

If India was striking at so called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retained reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoyed Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan, it added.

“We do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation,” the office said.

