Inter-provincial gang of dacoits busted in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of robbers involved in more than 22 dacoities, reported ARY News.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan, Maroof Usman, three members of the inter-provincial gang of dacoits was busted by Shahra-e-Faisal police.

The members of the gang were wanted in many dacoities in houses in various localities of Karachi. They use to flee to Punjab after dacoities in the port-city, the police official said. Three members of the gang were taken into custody with the help of CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, four members of the gang fled the scene during police action, the SP said.

Rs700,000, gold ornaments, pistols, watches, cameras and other looted goods were recovered from the custody of the arrested outlaws.

Maroof Usman said that the search of remaining culprits was underway.

In a separate action last week, Police claimed to have arrested a five-member gang behind several killings and rapes during robbery bids in the port city.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Shayan Shani, Danyal Chand, Shan Masih, Emmanuel and James alias Jimmy.

