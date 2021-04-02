Intercity public transport to operate at 50% capacity in Sindh

KARACHI: In view of the third Covid-19 wave, the Sindh government ordered on Friday that intercity public transport will operate at 50% passenger capacity in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Transport and Mass Transit, transporters found violating the government-prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) will face penalties and fines.

The new restrictions on passenger capacity have been brought in to halt the spread of the UK variant of the coronavirus.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a session of the provincial task force on Covid-19 to review the virus situation.

He said that the provincial government doesn’t want a complete lockdown but a ban on inter-provincial transport for at least two weeks to stop the transmission of the UK variant from Covid-19 hotspots in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Sindh.

“We can not unilaterally shut inter-provincial transport. This should be a national decision,” Murad said.

