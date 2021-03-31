KARACHI: Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country amid the third wave of the disease, the Sindh government had suggested the federal government to suspend inter-provincial transport for two weeks, ARY News reported.

Acceding to the details, the Sindh government has asked the Centre to suspend the inter-provincial transport from 1st of April to 14th of April.

Sources said that the federal government had assured the provincial government that the proposal will be discussed during the next meeting of the NCOC.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus had claimed 78 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,434.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 78 more lives and 4,757 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 50,397 and the positivity rate stood at 10.8 per cent.

Read More: Covid third wave: Public transport banned in 9 Punjab cities including Lahore

Earlier on March 30, keeping in view the rising coronavirus cases, the Punjab Transport Department had banned all types of public transport in nine cities of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore.

In this regard, a notification had been issued by the transport department. Public transport modes include intra-city buses, coaster service, taxi, rickshaw, qingqi rickshaw, Speedo buses, Metro bus Service, and Orange Line Metro train.

As per details, the transport authorities had also launched a crackdown against public transport violating government orders.

