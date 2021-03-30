LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising coronavirus cases, the Punjab Transport Department on Tuesday banned all types of public transport in nine cities of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore, ARY News reported.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by the transport department.

Public transport modes include intra-city buses, coaster service, taxi, rickshaw, qingqi rickshaw, Speedo buses, Metro bus Service, and Orange Line Metro train.

As per details, the transport authorities have also launched a crackdown against public transport violating government orders.

The Punjab govt on Monday banned wedding ceremonies, including both indoor and outdoor, from April 1. It further decided that markets and shopping malls across the province will close at 6pm.

Punjab recorded as many as 2,467 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a day 73 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached 6,317, the health department stated.

Lahore reported 1,402 new cases of the virus in a single day, according to the health department.

In the third wave of Covid-19, steep surge of infections being reported in Pakistan’s largest province causing serious concerns across the country.

