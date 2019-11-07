Pakistan aims to become bastion for interfaith harmony: SAPM Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has assured that the government is committed to make Naya Pakistan a country on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

Addressing the All Pakistan Naat Competition at National Broadcasting House in Islamabad on Thursday, she said the personality and life of our prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a guideline for us.

She said Prime Minister is determined to make Pakistan a welfare state to uplift the general masses.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia will jointly establish a TV channel to promote the real face of Islam before the world.

She said such gatherings provide us an opportunity to end hatred and spread love, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said our faith is incomplete without believing in Muhammad PBUH as the last prophet of God.

The Special Assistant said that the government is working to eliminate corruption from the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is committed to uplift the living standards of the people.

In the end, Religious Minister Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Samina Waqar distributed cash prizes to top three position holders and other competitors.

