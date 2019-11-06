ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced to turn ‘Azadi March’ into Seerat-e-Tayyaba conference on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, ARY News reported.

“Azadi March will convert into Seerat-e-Tayyaba conference on 12 Rabi-Ul-Awwal, said JUI-F while addressing participants of Azadi March in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman lauded Azadi March protesters for braving harsh weather conditions and rain. The JUI-F said that further time cannot be given to the PTI government as it can lead to ‘further deterioration in the country.

He also criticized the incumbent government for opening the Kartarpur corridor for Sikhs on Iqbal Day (November 9).

“On one hand the government is talking about sufferings of Kashmiri people, but on other they [govt] are opening Kartarpur for Sikh community which shows a complete contradiction in policies of the PTI govt,” added JUI-F chief.

He said that Pakistani diplomats in Afghanistan are still being harassed by Afghan authorities, but the foreign office has not raised the issue with Afghanistan govt and didn’t lodge a protest as well.

PM orders relief, assistance to Azadi March participants

Prime Minister Imran Khan taking notice of suffering of the participants in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led Azadi March, directed Islamabad authorities to make an assessment for relief and assistance to them.

PM Imran Khan in his latest Twitter message said that he has directed the chairman of Capital Development Authority to visit the sit-in site for assessing the situation in order to provide relief and assistance to the Azadi March participants following rain and changing weather conditions.

The tweet stated, “I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.”

Earlier on late Tuesday night, the participants of the Azadi March faced severe difficulties following a spell of rainfall with the strong wind in the federal capital which changed the weather condition to cold.

The JUI-F activists were seen finding a safe location amid the rainfall as their camps failed to save them from the heavy downpour and cold weather.

Chaudhry brothers resume talks with Maulana Fazl

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, reached the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and resumed talks over ongoing Azadi March.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who had met JUI-F chief yesterday, expressed hopes for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his statement had said the meeting between the government’s and the Rehbar committee, was a step forward towards the betterment.

“Time is needed for a solid breakthrough”, the Punjab assembly speaker had said.

