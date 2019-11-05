‘Don’t chant D-Chowk slogans,’ Maulana Fazl tells Azadi March participants

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stopped Azadi March participants from chanting slogans of D-Chowk during the ongoing sit-in in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The JUI-F chief, while addressing participants of Azadi March, said that every day some people come on container and chant slogans of D-Chowk. He asked participants to avoid chanting D-Chowk slogans until the formulation of policy in this regard.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Maulana Fazl said that wrong policies of the incumbent government have ruined the country. He lamented that the incumbent government had increased prices of everyday items.

The JUI-F has asked the Islamabad administration to make the metro bus service functional in twin cities to facilitate citizens.

Commenting over India’s illegal move in Kashmir, Maulana Fazl said that when he was Kashmir committee chairman no one dared to change the status of Occupied Kashmir.

Deadlock persists between govt, opposition

The federal government and the opposition failed to end deadlock during its new round of talks held on Tuesday.

The second round of talks between the government’s dialogue team and the Rehbar Committee comprising leaders of all opposition parties remained inconclusive once again.

However, the defence minister Pervez Khattak said in a press conference that the dialogues are continued between the government and opposition. The government’s team is finding a solution to end the deadlock.

After the conclusion of the talks, the government’s dialogue team members, Asad Umar and Shafqat Mahmood, departed to the Prime Minister House. Umar told journalists that they have been summoned by PM Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan directed his negotiating team to have ‘complete authority’ during talks with opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

The government’s team, formed to negotiate with the opposition with regards to Azadi March, called on Prime Minister Khan today.

The head of the negotiating team, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, briefed PM Khan on the development related to talks with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

