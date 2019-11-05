Sheikh Rasheed makes new prediction for PTI govt, Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Federal Railways’ Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday predicted that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is going back to home and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will complete its five-year tenure, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed in his latest video message on Twitter said, “Insha-Allah, Maulana is going [home] and Islamabad will be a peaceful place again and the present government will complete its five years [tenure].”

The federal minister slammed the opposition parties by saying that anti-Pakistan remarks had been raised in the last four days in the bard of democracy which exposed its motives of launching criticism to weaken the national institutions.

Read: Azadi March: Govt, opposition’s Rahbar Committee to resume talks today

He said that the language used on the container was not in the interest of Pakistan as it is favourable only to India to push back the Kashmir dispute. Rasheed added that the political parties adopted democratic behaviour to deal with the issues through a ‘political style’ but not to spread anarchy ‘by taking alongside people like Mahmood Achakzai’.

The politician expressed happiness over the tackling the sensitive issue ‘intelligently’ by the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led federal government. Rasheed said that the federal capital will see peace again in a few days as the ‘matter will be resolved within one or two days” and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is heading back home soon.

Rasheed’s statement came forth amid the rising tensions in the federal capital following the ongoing Azadi March led by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who once signalled to make advancement to the Red Zone.

Read: SAPM Awan hopeful to resolve outstanding issues with Fazlur Rehman

The government’s dialogue team and opposition’s Rahbar Committee are likely to resume talks today (Tuesday) to find an amicable solution to the imbroglio involving the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March in the federal capital.

A day earlier, the government committee led by Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak met the opposition’s Rahbar Committee headed by Akram Khan Durrani of JUI-F in Islamabad and both sides agreed to restart the stalled talks.

