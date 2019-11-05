Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving all outstanding issues with the JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman through dialogue.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a senior politician and expressed the hope that he will not tread the path which ousts him from the political ground.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be careful in his choice of words for the democratically elected Prime Minister.

She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from hurting the sentiments of PTI workers. She said the JUI (F) chief should also not hurt national interest and Kashmir’s cause through his narrative.

Alluding to the judicial reforms, the special assistant said the government has initiated the process by bringing amendments in the outdated legislation. He said we have brought eight ordinances pertaining to the basic human rights of the people. She said these ordinances will be introduced in the parliament to change them into effective legislation, for which she also sought the cooperation of the opposition parties.

She said the PTI government will take the requisite steps to turn into reality the vision of providing speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses.

The Special Assistant said that she has apprised the Prime Minister about the dilapidated condition of the district courts of Islamabad. She said a judicial complex will be established to shift the district courts there.

