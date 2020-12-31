ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has departed for a two-day visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will hold important meetings with high-ups during his visit to Peshawar. He will visit Landi Kotal where he will be given briefing over matters related to anti-smuggling steps, border management.

Moreover, Sheikh Rasheed will visit Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters where he will hold a meeting with FC commandant and Inspector General (IG) FC.

Rasheed will also visit Torkham border terminal and he will address an important press conference in the KP capital. It is the first visit of Sheikh Rasheed after assuming charge of office as interior minister.

