ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Wednesday that the government will revoke the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London in connection with his treatment, on Feb 16.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said the Peoples Party is going to take part in the upcoming Senate elections, which means it will also participate in by-polls on vacant seats of the National and provincial assemblies.

“What I had been saying all along has turned out to be true,” Rasheed said.

He asked why all thieves have banded together. Opposition leaders complain of “vengeance” when their corruption is exposed, he maintained.

The interior minister said the government is going to launch an “eagle squad” to counter terror threat to the federal capital.

To a question about talks with opposition, he said the government’s doors are open for all, including what he said thieves, for a dialogue. He announced that he would hold an important press conference on Friday.

