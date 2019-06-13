Interior minister meets Farishta’s family, assures every possible support

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah here on Thursday met with the bereaved family of Farishta and assured them every possible support, ARY News reported.

Talking to the family, Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that forensic report and other facts in connection with the brutal murder of Farishta would be public soon.

Offering condolences to the family, the interior minister vowed to take the investigations in the murder case to its logical end and added that the government would provide justice to the family.

Farishta family thanked the interior minister for his cooperation and complained that some elements had politicized the murder of the innocent girl.

Read More: Those responsible for Farishta’s murder must be brought to justice: DG ISPR

Earlier on May 23, terming the brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta, ‘highly condemnable’, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that those responsible for the incident must be brought to justice.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Asif Ghafoor had said,” Army is ready to provide any support in this regard.”

“We must rise and join to protect our future generations from vile and despicable elements who prey on vulnerable children,” the statement had read.

