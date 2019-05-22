Those responsible for Farishta’s murder must be brought to justice: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Terming the brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta, ‘highly condemnable’, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that those responsible for the incident must be brought to justice, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Asif Ghafoor said,” Army is ready to provide any support in this regard.”

“We must rise and join to protect our future generations from vile and despicable elements who prey on vulnerable children,” read the statement.

Read More: Interior minister takes notice of Farishta Mohmand’s rape, murder

Earlier in the day, taking notice of the 10-year old girl, who was allegedly killed after being raped in Islamabad, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah sought report from the IG Islamabad.

Shah had ordered strict action against the culprits involved in the murder of Farishta Mohmand.

While police had arrested two suspects and further investigation into the matter was underway. The body of Farishta, the girl who had gone missing on May 15, was found in federal capital on May 20

According to police, the girl was killed after being allegedly raped, with her body thrown in the forest afterwards.

Comments

comments