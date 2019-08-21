Ijaz Shah briefed on counter-narcotics achievements of ANF

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Wednesday visited Anti-Narcotics Force, (ANF) Headquarters, ARY News reported.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and senior staff officers of the force.

The DG ANF briefed the Federal Minister on counter-narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

The Minister was informed that ANF was also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout the country.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah said all the political parties are united on the National Action Plan (NAP).

“Every individual has to play its role for development and prosperity of Pakistan”, he said while addressing in a workshop related to the National Action Plan (NAP).

Recalling the past, Shah said the NAP was formed after the deadliest attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar.

