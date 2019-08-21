Political parties are united on NAP: Ijaz Ahmed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said all the political parties are united on the National Action Plan (NAP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Every individual has to play its role for development and prosperity of Pakistan”, he said while addressing in a workshop related to the National Action Plan (NAP).

Recalling the past, Shah said the NAP was formed after the deadliest attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar.

He said NAP remained fruitful in eliminating terrorism from the country.

The National Action Plan was announced by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after the heinous attack over Army Public School (APS) Peshawar that killed at least 144 people including 132 children.

Read more: Federal government decides to amend National Action Plan

Last year, the federal government had decided to amend the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP).

The incumbent PTI led federal government had decided to abolish the majority of points of the currently enforced National Action Plan and had asked provinces to table their proposals for the amended NAP.

Comments

comments