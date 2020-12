ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa home department of has directed on Wednesday its police to hand over lawmaker Ali Wazir to Sindh Police for a pending case being tried over his allegedly contentious remarks, ARY News reported.

Sindh Police had earlier written to KP authorities requesting Wazir’s arrest as he allegedly made on Dec 6 some anti-state remarks that police say compromised the stature of armed forces of the country.



