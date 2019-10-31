Interior ministry fears terrorist attack on Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior has expressed fear that terrorists can attack the ongoing ‘Azadi March’ of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, targeting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Interior in its fresh alert has stated that terrorists want to attack Maulana Fazlur Rehman and for that, they can use an explosive-laden vehicle.

The interior ministry has directed officials for the provision of Maulana Fazl’s security and has informed Home Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard.

The Commissioner Islamabad has also been informed about the alert.

Earlier on October 25, Interior Ministry had issued an alert notice of possible terror attacks on public gatherings of ‘Azadi March’ announced by the opposition parties.

The interior ministry issued an alert notice of possible terror attacks by banned militant outfits. The copies of the notice were sent to chief secretaries of all province by the interior ministry.

It is stated that the protest march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) increased risks for the internal security of the country besides creating the situation of instability. The notice warns that anti-state elements could take benefit of the instability by targeting public gatherings.

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ruled out postponement of Azadi March rally in Islamabad.

Reacting on PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement about the postponement of the public gathering, Fazal-ur-Rehman said she [Marriuym] has nothing to do with the jalsa. “This is our program and we will decide about it”, the JUI-F chief added

