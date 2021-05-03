ISLAMABAD: The federal interior ministry has Monday released Eid holiday notification announcing 10- to 15 May as off days across Pakistan on account of Eid, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the holidays are approved by the Prime Minister after consultations with all stakeholders and keeping in mind recommendations by National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in a bid to limit Covid spread.

The SOPs rolled out by NCOC have already been announced for the Eid holidays, the notification read.

READ: NCOC issues guidelines for Youm-e-Ali RA, Aitekaf, Eidul Fitr

Earlier last week the NCOC issued guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shab-e-Qadr, Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr to curb the spread of coronavirus.

For Eid, it said the citizens are asked to refrain from shaking hands and hugging during the Eidul Fitr gatherings, as well as avoiding unnecessarily traveling and family events.

It has been directed to maintain a one-meter distance during an outdoor event along with the family members on Eid. The administrations of mosques have been ordered to keep doors and windows opened during the Eidul Fitr prayers and refrain from using water coolers.

Comments

comments