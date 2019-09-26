‘Swaying international investment from US to Pakistan’, says Hafeez Shaikh

NEW YORK: The Finance Adviser to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, said that the government was putting efforts to direct the international investment from the United States towards Pakistan.

The PM adviser told ARY News that various meetings with business groups and businessmen were underway in the US to bring international capital to the country.

The business community of the US was especially briefed about making investments on the export sector of Pakistan, he said.

During the meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA session, Shaikh said the economic situation of Pakistan was also being discussed.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is currently in the US under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The purpose of the visit is to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Khan has so far met a number of political leaders from various countries. He is scheduled to address the UNGA session on Sep 27.

