LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Tuesday permitted the arrangements to hold a private ceremony at the international heritage site, Shahi Qila (Fort of Lahore), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Despite the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and being listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site which restricts organisation of public or private events, the concerned body, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) permitted the arrangements of a marraige ceremony at the Fort’s Royal Kitchen.

Heavy lights and sound systems were placed in the fort for the ceremony, sources privy to the development said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the WCLA said he has no knowledge of the LHC’s orders in this regard.

Earlier in the month of January, at least 300 persons were hosted in the event at the fort. while several fancy canopies and powerful sound system were installed for entertaining the guests.

The footages showed the arrangements made for the ceremony and the mountains of garbage at the internationally recognised cultural heritage site (Shahi Qila) in Punjab’s capital. It also showed that a portion of Sheesh Mahal, located in the Shah Burj block of the Fort was also used in the event.

When contacted with WCLA marketing director Asif Zaheer, he had rejected categorically for the organisation of any event within the premises of the Fort (Shahi Qila).

