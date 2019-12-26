Indian inspector investigating fraud case arrested for bribery

A police inspector attached to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been arrested by his own department in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 18 lakh (INR) in a corruption.

According to officials, DD Chavda, an inspector with Junagadh ACB, was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 18 lakh from a complainant on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

“A complainant approached us saying that he had got an offence registered at Junagadh ACB police station last year and inspector Chavda of Junagadh ACB demanded Rs 20 lakh bribe from him.”

“We investigated the complaint and trapped the accused officer with Rs 18 lakh bribe amount. We are also inquiring about the disproportionate assets of the accused and any other accused who might be involved in this matter,” said Bharti Pandya, deputy superintendent of police, ACB Ahmedabad.

According to officials, the accused officer, DD Chavda, was probing an alleged fraud of over Rs 10 lakh in a grant related to improvement of pasture land in Patla village of Junagadh.

The complainant, a retired Animal Husbandry department official, had given an application in 2018 that a village elder and few others from Patla village in Junagadh might have been involved in a scam of a government grant related to improvement of pasture land.

Chavda was investigating the case and as per complainant, he threatened to lodge a fake case against him and demanded Rs 20 lakh bribe.

