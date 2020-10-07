Probe launched into labourer’s killing by ‘police firing’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A high-level investigation has been launched by the police forces into the incident of a labourer’s killing allegedly by ‘Madadgar 15’ officials in Mehran Town area of Karachi’s Korangi district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A committee has been constituted under the supervision of superintendent police (SP) Landhi for initiating a transparent investigation into the incident, whereas, the police department collected weapons of six officials for forensic examination.

Police officials said that three rounds were recovered from the crime scene, however, four officials rejected to open fire on anyone. Moreover, the police department made all preparations completed for the registration of a case against the accused officials over the complaint of the deceased labourer’s brother Sanaullah.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two people had been killed and two others sustained injuries after police claimed to have foiled separate mugging bids in Korangi and Abbas Town areas of Karachi.

During an alleged exchange of fire in Korangi Industrial Area, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries, the police said as they identified the deceased as Attaullah. The injured were identified as Shehzad and Khizer and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

After the incident, six policemen had been arrested.

Sanaullah stated in his complaint that Madadgar 15 personnel opened fire on them at around 6:00 pm on Tuesday near Korangi River within the vicinity of Korangi Industrial Area. He said that he and four others were returned to their homes when dacoits surrounded them and looted four mobile phones and Rs100,000 cash.

Sanaullah claimed that he had sought assistance from Madadgar 15 through telephone, however, the dacoits fled from the scene 15 minutes before the arrival of the police team. He added that police personnel on three motorcycles rushed at the site and immediately opened fire on them, killing his brother Ataullah and injuries his nephew and an artisan.

The deceased labourer’s brother sought legal action against policemen and dacoits in its complaint.

