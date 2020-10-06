Two killed as police ‘foil’ separate mugging bids in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people have been killed and two others sustained injuries after police claimed to have foiled separate mugging bids in Korangi and Abbas Town areas of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

In Mehran Town area of Korangi, the police claimed that it intercepted more than half a dozen muggers looting passers-by and opened fire on them to arrest the accused. “Around six to seven men were looting citizens in Mehran Town area when police intercepted them,” the cops narrated the incident.

During an exchange of fire, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries, the police said as they identified the deceased as Attaullah. The injured were identified as Shehzad and Khizer and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said that it was checking the criminal record of the deceased and injured to ascertain if they were among the passers-by or muggers. “No arms were found from their possession,” they said.

On the other hand, an eye-witness claimed that his brother was killed while his nephew and a worker sustained injuries after police opened fire on them.

“We called the police and they arrived 10 minutes after the muggers left the crime scene,” he said adding that the police without interrogating anyone opened indiscriminate fire, killing and injuring his relatives.

He further blamed that the police had taken pictures of his deceased brother with weapons.

Moreover, two muggers on a motorcycle were depriving a citizen of his belonging in the Abbas Town area of the city when citizens started shouting, diverting the attention of a cop posted at the Imambargah for security purposes to respond to the incident.

The suspects opened fire on the policeman as soon as he approached them and during an exchange of fire, the cop shot dead one of the alleged muggers besides also sustaining a bullet wound himself.

According to SSP Sajid Sadozai, the injured cop, Azeem ul Hasan, was shifted to a hospital for treatment as the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the slain mugger. “One of the suspects fled from the crime scene,” he said.

The police have also recovered a weapon, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle from his custody.

