Investigators find cockpit voice recorder of crashed PIA plane

KARACHI: The team investigating the crash of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-8303 in the residential area of Model Town, Karachi has found the cockpit voice recorder of the crashed plane, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said the cockpit voice recorder – a vital piece of equipment in aircraft crash investigation, was recovered from the debris of the crashed plane site.

The PIA officials handed over the cockpit voice recorder of the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 to Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, he said.

It may be noted that the investigators had made hectic efforts to recover the voice recorder from the crash site which is important for the plane crash inquiry.

PIA had also urged citizens not to keep any part of the wreckage and hand it over to the relevant authorities.

Read More: PIA, CAA officials brief PM Imran on PK-8303 crash

The airline had on Saturday said that the black box of the jetliner was found.

The Airbus experts will take the aircraft’s black box, which contains the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder, and any other evidence that would help with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an important meeting to review the latest developments in the investigation of the PIA plane crash.

PIA, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials and federal ministers attended the meeting. The authorities briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the PIA plane that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

The prime minister was briefed about facilities provided to the injured and heirs of the victims.

The aircraft with 99 passengers and crew members onboard had crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

Comments

comments