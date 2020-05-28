Investigators scour PK-8303 crash site for cockpit voice recorder

KARACHI: Airbus experts continued to examine and collect evidence from the PK-8303 crash site for the third consecutive day on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Source relayed the investigators are using modern technical equipment to probe the crash of the A320 aircraft on May 22 in a residential area of Model Colony. The aircraft with 99 passengers and crewmembers onboard had crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

The probe team has expanded the search area for the missing cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated plane as the buildings affected by the crash are being scoured for the purpose.

PIA engineering, technical ground support and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Security and Vigilance teams were also present at the site.

Earlier, the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board had viewed the footage taken from cameras installed on the runway and found out that the pilot of the ill-fated PK-8303 attempted to touch down on the runway but the plane’s landing gear was not down.

It also found marks said to be caused by both engines hitting the ground on the runway L-25. A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) handed over the footage to the probe team.

The investigators said the pilot took off again when both engines hit the runway and made a second attempt.

The pilot took off and “went round”. The plane remained in the air for almost 13 minutes during its second attempt before crashing into the densely-populated Model Colony.

