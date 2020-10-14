KARACHI: High-level investigation team probing the assassination of Maulana Dr. Adil and his driver in Shah Faisal Colony during the last week has recommended announcing a reward of Rs 5 million in assisting authorities in the arrest of the killers, ARY NEWS reported.

A letter in this regard has been written by a member of the investigation team, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid to the home department Sindh.

The home department is likely to issue a notification regarding the reward money today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ulema Committee on Tuesday announced a country-wide peaceful strike on Friday against the assassination of a renowned cleric and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Adil in Karachi during the past week.

The clerics said that they were assured of their complete cooperation by traders and transporters during the strike. “We are patriotic citizens of the country and have not resorted to any sort of violence,” they said.

While expressing their dissatisfaction over the investigation team formed by the concerned authorities to probe the matter, they said that despite their 48-hour deadline to arrest the perpetrators, no progress is being made in this regard.

“When will the murderers behind the assassination of Maulana Adil be arrested,” they asked and said that no concrete measures could be witnessed on the ground in this regard.

