Several injured in Indian forces’ action on protesters in Occupied Kashmir

KULGAM: In occupied Kashmir, several people were injured when Indian forces’ personnel used brute force on protesters in the district, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The troops fired teargas shells and pellets during a protest against the cordon and search operation launched by Indian forces in Khudwani area of Kulgam district.

A photojournalist Suhail Dar was injured while covering the protest in South Kashmir’s district.

Indian troops also launched cordon and search operations in Kreeri, Baramulla, and Kralgund in Kupwara.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested one 62- year-old Abdul Rashid Mir and Bashir Ahmed Molvi during house raids in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district and in Srinagar.

Yesterday (Monday) a teacher of a private school in Baramulla suffered a blood clot in his head after he was beaten by some goons at a village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the teacher was thrashed because he was preventing the goons from filming female students on way back from a school picnic.

Sheikh Irfan, a physics teacher at Hanfia Model Higher Secondary School, Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was hit with an iron rod in Raiyar village of Budgam after he along with his colleagues objected to the filming of the girls, Jehangir Ahmad, Irfan’s colleague told media.

He said Irfan was hit with an iron rod on his head leaving him grievously injured.

