Complete shutdown in IoK on Burhan Wani’s 4th martyrdom anniversary

A complete shutdown is being observed today (Wednesday) in Occupied Kashmir to commemorate the fourth martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the shutdown is also aimed at paying tributes to Wani’s associates and other martyrs of 2016 mass uprising.

Call for the strike has been given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Meanwhile, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, protest demonstrations will be held across Azad Kashmir to pay tributes to the martyrs and to draw world attention towards massive human rights violation by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

Indian troops and police have arrested hundreds of youth on the eve of the 4th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani.

The troops and police have arrested the youth during massive house raids and crackdown operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora areas to thwart anti-India demonstrations on the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani. These youth have been lodged in different police stations.

Burhan Wani was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016.

