Iqra Aziz says her man has the guts to express his love

Actor Iqra Aziz unveiled her engagement ring on Instagram and called out the haters saying love is to express, not to impress.

“This joy of mine is so huge, that only good wishes and prayers are the only things that are audible to me,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

The 21-year-old added that “My man [Yasir Hussain] expressed his love in front of the world which takes a lot of guts.”

“Thankyou for being so expressive, generous, caring, loving, chivalrous, realistic and noble♥️ I love you,” she continued.

She called out haters for undue criticism and advised them to not spoil her moment but wait for their happy days.

Aziz said that “If a girl doesn’t cry when someone proposes her, but enjoy the moment with laughter, it doesn’t mean it’s ‘planned’.”

Amidst love and congratulatory messages, the couple received ample flak for their public display of affection following the proposal.

Yasir Hussain took everyone by surprise when he proposed to rumoured girlfriend at an awards show on Sunday. He got down on one knee and popped the question. And, Aziz said yes.

