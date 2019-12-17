The crowd-favourite couple of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have finally confirmed their wedding date with a hilarious invitation card.

Rumours were doing round on social media that the couple whose public engagement at an award function went viral, will be getting married this year.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared her wedding invite confirming that the two will be tying the knot on December 28, 2019.

This card is the funniest thing you will read today. It shows an adorable illustration of the lovebirds and says “Khadim sahab ka larka Yasir – Khadim sahab’s son, Yasir, Der aya, durust aya – slowly but surely made it.”

“Aziz sahab ki larki, Iqra – Iziz sahab’s daughter, Iqra, Samajhdari ki misaal – is already an example of wisdom.”

“28 December, 2019, Kyunke 2020 men mehengayi barhegi – Because 2020 will be more expensive.”

The card ends off by saying that “Gifts ki zarurat nahi, salaami mashwaray ki tarhan den (dil khol ke) – No need to bring gifts, just give us salaami like you give us advice (without restraint).” The duo is indirectly addressing their well-wishers (read critics) who give them unsolicited advice all the time.

