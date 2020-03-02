Iran condemns ‘organized violence’ against Muslims in India

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday condemned the ongoing wave of ‘organized violence’ against Muslims in India, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Javad Zarif urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing and protection of all Indians, adding that let not senseless thuggery prevail.

Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 2, 2020

He maintained that for centuries, Iran has been a fried of India and added that path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.

Read More: OIC condemns violence against Muslims in New Delhi

Earlier on February 27, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had strongly condemned the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India’s New Delhi, resulting in the death of 32 people.

According to a statement released by OIC, the body had condemned the vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties in New Delhi and expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts.

The OIC had called on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country.

