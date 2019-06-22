Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Iran minister tweets map with detailed coordinates of US drone

GENEVA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a map on Saturday with detailed coordinates which he said show a US drone shot down by Iran on Thursday was within the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.

The map also showed two yellow squares on the flight path of the drone which, according to the map, indicate Iranian radio warnings sent to the drone.

“There can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down,” Zarif wrote.

On Thursday, an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone. Tehran said the drone was shot down over its territory and Washington said it had occurred in international airspace.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Three dead, more feared buried in building collapse

International

Iran says it will respond firmly to any US threat

International

India raises concerns with Saudi Arabia

International

Police called to home of PM candidate Boris Johnson


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close