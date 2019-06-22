GENEVA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a map on Saturday with detailed coordinates which he said show a US drone shot down by Iran on Thursday was within the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.

The map also showed two yellow squares on the flight path of the drone which, according to the map, indicate Iranian radio warnings sent to the drone.

“There can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down,” Zarif wrote.

One last visual: Red dot is the impact point of the trespassing drone against the border of Iran; and the border of the United States. pic.twitter.com/nqVYI6EmkL — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 22, 2019

LEGEND: blue=drone; yellow line=Iranian FIR; red line=Iranian territorial waters; ; green line=baseline internal waters; yellow dots=Iran radio warnings sent; red dot=point of impact. pic.twitter.com/Fs2jadCuoq — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 22, 2019

For more visual detail on the path, location, and point of impact of the U.S. military drone Iran shot down on Thursday, and of the waters over which it was flying, see these maps and coordinates. There can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down. pic.twitter.com/eInqIYolaS — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 22, 2019

On Thursday, an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone. Tehran said the drone was shot down over its territory and Washington said it had occurred in international airspace.

