Iran offers Pakistan joint training program to fight menace of drugs

ISLAMABAD: Iran on Monday offered Pakistan joint training programme for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials with sniffing dogs for conducting joint operations with Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) of Iran to help choke down movement of illicit drugs, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the offer was made by the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini during a meeting with Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here in Islamabad.

Shehryar Afridi said that illicit drugs were a common challenge for Pakistan, Iran and the world, adding that Pakistan would keep fighting this war to save humanity from the menace of drugs.

He said that Iran and Pakistan in Muslim Ummah are tied in decades-old ties of brotherhood and friendship.

The minister said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would keep working for uniting the Muslim Ummah.

“It is about time that Muslims should stand together to foil the conspiracies as enemy wants to put Muslims against each other. It is unfortunate to note that among world refugees, 97 per cent are Muslims. Even today our younger generation stands confused due to the conspiracy against Muslims. We need to work together to forge unity among our ranks,”he added.

The Iranian ambassador was of the view that Narcotics is a menace and we have to prove our contribution to the world through best practices, read the statement.

He said that Iran welcomes the initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for regional peace and would fully support his initiatives.

The envoy said that resumption of direct flights between Islamabad and Tehran was needed as it would help improve bilateral relations.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to ensure restoration of ties with Iran.

