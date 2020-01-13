‘Pakistan soil will not be used for war’: FM after ‘positive’ meeting with Iranian president

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a Twitter statement on Monday reiterated Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any war.

“Constructive & positive meeting with H.E President @hassanrouhani. Reiterated effort to deescalate tensions to the President which he supports,” he said.

“We are committed to exercising every diplomatic effort to achieve regional security & are clear Pakistan soil will not be used for war.”

At an important meeting in the Iranian capital on Sunday, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Iranian president discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, the current situation in the Middle East, regional security and other issues.

Offering Islamabad’s help for defusing tensions prevailing in the Persian Gulf, FM Qureshi said Pakistan is committed to playing a constructive role for peace in the region. He told the Iranian president that Pakistan will not be part of any move that disrupt peace in the region.

The foreign minister maintained the country’s soil will not be used against any other state.

