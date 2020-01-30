Iranian ambassador calls on interior minister, discusses bilateral cooperation     

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, Special Security Committee meeting, border markets and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Hosseini extended the salutations of Iranian Interior Minister to Ijaz Ahmad Shah and also asked him to visit Iran to improve bilateral ties.

The interior minister accepted the offer.

While discussing the mutual problems, the Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that we are trying their best to overcome issues around border.

Talking about the smuggling issue, he said that anti smuggling policy has been formulated and added that they hope that the successful execution of the set framework will help us eradicate this menace from our bordering areas.

The federal minister emphasized over the fact that mostly basic necessity items are smuggled. To overcome this challenge we are undertaking the projects of creating border markets, he further said that once the basic needs of people are fulfilled, the incentive to incline towards illegal means will automatically reduce.

The ambassador S.M Ali Hosseinie welcomed the idea of border markets and said that if this issue could be overcome, that would be a great progress.

Both sides agreed on working on solution of mutually faced problems and cooperate on all possible lines.

