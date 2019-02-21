Iranian envoy invites Rasheed to railway route opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost called on Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad on Thursday and extended him an invitation by the government of Iran to attend the opening ceremony of Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway route, ARY News reported.

The envoy said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will be chief guest in the event to be held on the 6th of next month.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said collaboration in improving the rail network between Pakistan and Iran will be in the mutual interest of both the countries.

Read more: Iranian ambassador calls on General Zubair Mahmood

He said Quetta-Taftan- Zahedan rail track will be upgraded on fast track basis.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan Railways would like to benefit from the technical expertise of Iran in the railways sector and teams of technical experts will soon be constituted for this purpose.

The minister said Pakistan-Iran relations are rooted in common faith and there are strong religious, social and cultural ties between the two countries.

The Iranian envoy said Pakistan was a brotherly country of Iran and they enjoy historical close and cordial relations.

Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost had also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters in Ralwapindi couple of months ago and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Comments

comments