Iranian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit: sources

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif will be accompanied by a delegation including special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taheriyan.

Diplomatic sources told ARY News that Zarif will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit.

