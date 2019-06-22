Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Marvi Memon taking to the social media website twitter today (Saturday) let out a barrage of subliminal tweets against the former Finance Minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Memon asked people to “chill and relax” over the news of MoU pertaining to Ishaq Dar’s extradition being finalised.

Memon’s tweet read: “Breaking news for alllllll…. Mr Dar will b in Pakistan soon so chill relax n fasten ur seat belts.”

Breaking news for alllllll…. Mr Dar will b in Pakistan soon ☺️so chill relax n fasten ur seat belts. https://t.co/BlbtdP0KBj — Marvi Memon (@marvi_memon) June 22, 2019

The PML-N leader said this in a reply to a twitterati expressing the desire to see the absconding Dar back in Pakistan but also airing his doubts about the deed being carried out.

Read More: MoU finalized between UK and Pakistan over Ishaq Dar’s extradition

Memon replied that people should relax and prepare for his arrival because his repatriation was almost set in stone.

Replying to another twitter follower who wanted Dar to face the consequences for his actions, Memon replied that the returning ex-Minister would not face music, rather ‘create music and is the music’.

Aria baba he is the music. Why r u scaring him that he wil face music. He wil create music. https://t.co/ZCq1pUS5kK — Marvi Memon (@marvi_memon) June 22, 2019

