ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (S.A.W) week starting 12 Rabi-ul-Awal comprising conferences and Milad programs across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Religious affairs minister Pir Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri floated the idea in the federal cabinet today which the Prime Minister agreed with and directed the cabinet members to roll out a plan to observe the week.

The week shall remain in force starting come Friday 12 Rabi ul Awal (Oct 30) to next Friday 18 Rabi ul Awal (Nov 6).

The religious affairs ministry has convened an urgent session, chaired by Pir Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri, tomorrow following the approval on the recommendation by the PM to discuss and formulate a plan on how to celebrate the Ishq e Rasool (S.A.W) week.

According to reported details, the ministry will organize programs and session in line with the spirit of love and regard for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a central conference will be held on 12 Rabi ul Awal in Islamabad which the PM and President Arif Alvi will attend, as well.

READ: Govt announces remission in prisoners’ sentences on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

According to the sources, the provinces will observe the day as well, according to the centre’s directions and series of programs and session of Naat Khuwani will be arranged across Pakistan.

The federal cabinet also approved remission in sentences of the prisoners on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad today, condemned in the strongest terms the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron that hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Taking strong notice of the blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the hurt they have caused to the sentiments of the Muslims, the cabinet said that blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is intolerable and unacceptable for any Muslim.

Comments

comments