‘Ishqiya’ ends with Rumaisa emerging as the strongest character of the play!

ARY Digital’s ‘Ishqiya’- the chart-topper play starring Hania Amir, Feroze Khan, Ramsha Khan and Gohar Rasheed- ended on Monday with a double episode.

The play which initially revolved around Ramsha Khan’s character Hamna and Feroze Khan’s character Hamza quickly moved the limelight to Hania Amir’s Rumaisa and Gohar Rasheed’s Azeem kept the viewers glued to their screens till the last scene.

The drama, during its whole run, kept giving viewers surprises, first with the chemistry between Hania Amir and Feroze Khan as Feroze’s character Hamza is shown to have married Rumaisa only to avenge her sister Hamna’s betrayal but Rumaisa’s fun nature made him fall in love with her.

The way she reacted to an otherwise calm and serious-looking Hamza, who now looks unsure as to how he can take revenge from his ex’s sister when she just doesn’t care, made everyone giggle.

Towards the end, everyone was expecting (as the comments on social media suggest) a different ending with Hamna taking the lead but Hania’s character (and her acting) just took everyone by surprise.

She not only left Hamza after knowing the reality but also exposed him before his family so that he can feel what a girl goes through when she is blackmailed and humiliated by her ex-lover but also gave a strong message by carving out an independent life for her.

Hamza tried to seek her forgiveness but she reminded him that he is selfish and only thinks about himself.

Just finished

Perfect ending ❤️..

Muhabbat izzat deny ka naam Hai izzat cheenny ka nai 🙌…

Feroz khan done wonderful job @ferozekhaan 🔥❤️ #Ishqiya pic.twitter.com/pJMe5BXalr — Ammar (Aayat ka Bday ❤️) (@AmmarSays101) August 11, 2020

While many viewers commented that they expected a different ending many appreciated the stance taken by Rumaisa by saying that her stance is that of a strong woman.

