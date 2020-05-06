ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in the capital on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/p753GwVNkI — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 6, 2020

Earlier, on March 23, Prime Minister Khan along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had paid a visit to the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Islamabad.

A comprehensive briefing covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges was given to the premier during the visit. He was also briefed on the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The prime minister emphasised that no effort would be spared for security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. He appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of the Inter-Services Intelligence being a superior state intelligence agency.

