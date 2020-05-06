ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will be held in Islamabad on Thursday to take a final decision on easing lockdown restrictions in the country, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The meeting would be attended by chief ministers of all the provinces where a consensus would be developed on easing coronavirus lockdown country-wide.

The federal cabinet has already decided to further ease lockdown restrictions during Tuesday’s meeting.

Earlier on May 4, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Coronavirus would decide about the future course of lockdown after analysis and observations to be presented by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“More decisions are likely to be made regarding lockdown after May 9. Our resources to run the healthcare system are insufficient while a major reduction is also recorded in the education budget. On the other hand, the unemployment rate is increasing day by day, giving negative impacts on the national economy.

Umar said that the economic experts have estimated for 18 million people to become jobless in the current scenario amid coronavirus crisis. The unemployment rate is directly linked with the duration of lockdown, he added.

“In NCOC, we make decisions in view of the impacts on human life but not only focusing on healthcare arrangements.”NC

