Islamabad administration notifies closure of all educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has issued a notification for the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 after consulting administrations of private education centres, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The notification stated that academic sessions will be suspended from November 26 to December 24 due to spike in COVID-19 cases. However, one-fourth educators and staff members will be allowed to arrive in educational institutions.

It added that students will be given online lessons during the period. Moreover, winter vacations will be observed from December 25 to January 10 – 2021 after the conclusion of the closure period.

Earlier on November 23, the federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing an important press conference alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, said that the government will have to take such steps to immediately stop the virus spread.

“It has decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will be started from December 25 to January 10. Children will continue their academic activities from their homes as all academic sessions will be continued using the online medium.”

“The provincial governments will decide on the online academic sessions and homework for the students. We are hoping for reopening the educational institutions from January 11 after witnessing improvements in the pandemic’s situation. The situation will be reviewed in the first week of January 2021.”

Shafqat Mahmood had said that lives of the educators and students are most important and no compromise will be made on their health.

