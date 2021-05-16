Man trying to enter Islamabad airport with pistol arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday intercepted a man allegedly trying to enter the premises of Islamabad International Airport along with a pistol and ammunition, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ASF spokesperson, the security personnel at the airport thoroughly checked a vehicle trying to enter the premises and found a pistol and ammunition from it.

“A 30-bore pistol, magazine, and 21 bullets were recovered from his possession,” he said adding that the weapon was seized and the suspect was handed over to the ASF initially for investigation and was later shifted to the airport police station for further legal formalities and probe into the matter.

The spokesman said that the visitor was asked to submit a license of the weapon, however, he was unable to do so.

In a similar incident, a passenger was precluded from boarding a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport in October 2020.

Read More: Man arrested for carrying pistol, bullets at Islamabad airport

Sources said flyer Dr. Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand-carry during checking at the airport. He had an expired license of the seized gun.

The passenger was to board a private airline’s flight, PA-207. He was handed over to the police for further investigation.

