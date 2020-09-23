Man arrested for carrying pistol, bullets at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Airports’ Security Force (ASF) personnel have arrested a man at Islamabad airport for carrying 30-bore pistol and 25 bullets in luggage while departing to United Kingdom (UK) en route Abu Dhabi, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A 30-bore pistol and 25 bullets have been recovered from a Abu Dhabi-bound flyer by security officials during scanning of his luggage.

The passenger is identified as Fawad Shah, said the airport sources, adding that he along with his sister was departing to United Kingdom (UK) en route Abu Dhabi. After taking into custody, the ASF officials have handed him over to the airport police station and allowed the woman to go to her house, sources added.

Read: Passenger with fake travel documents nabbed at Islamabad airport

Earlier in August, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had seized six bullets from Sharjah-bound flyer’s luggage at the Multan International Airport.

According to ASF officials, six bullets had been found in the luggage of a passenger during checking at the airport. The woman in her initial statement told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in his luggage. She tendered a written apology and was allowed to board her flight.

In another incident of the same nature back in February, bullets were recovered in the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad airport. Seven bullets were found in the luggage of Miraj Bibi, a resident of KP’s Mohmand agency, according to ASF officials.

She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were erroneously placed in the luggage.

