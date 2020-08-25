Passenger with fake travel documents nabbed at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger has been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials at Islamabad airport over possessing fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said the passenger arrived was set to fly to Doha from Islamabad, but was caught at the immigration counter of the FIA. Passenger named Noman is resident of Jhelum.

FIA officials have shifted the arrested person to anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on January 28, five individuals were caught by the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake and counterfeit passports and documents in Islamabad.

According to details, the apprehended individuals were trying to fly out of Pakistan to Malaysia.

According to the spokesperson of the CAA, the individuals were trying to board the flight via regular paper visas while one of them, namely Shahid was willing to travel on a fake E-visa.

